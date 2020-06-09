https://www.wtrf.com/live-streaming-video/

Wendy’s says its beef supply is almost back to normal

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN NEWSSOURCE) — Wendy’s says its beef supply is almost back to normal.

The restaurant chain faced beef shortages last month as the coronavirus outbreak temporarily shut down some meat plants.

One analyst estimated that nearly one out of five Wendy’s restaurants was out of beef last month which forced those locations to shift towards chicken products.

Analysts say Wendy’s was more exposed to shortages because it relies on fresh beef more than some of its competitors.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter