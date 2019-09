WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – If your looking for a part-time job and a fun way to make some extra money, here’s some good news.

WesBanco Arena and the Capitol Theatre will be hosting a job fair Thursday inside the arena lobby.

There will be an early session from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m., and a second session from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m.

Interviews will be conducted onsite.

They will be hiring for several positions including ushers, concession workers, maintenance as well as box office office workers.