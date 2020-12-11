Wesbanco Arena to hosts first sporting event in nearly nine months

OHIO COUNTY, W.VA (WTRF) — This Saturday night the Wheeling Nailers will take on the Indy Fuel.

It marks the first time in nearly nine months that Wesbanco Arena will host a major sporting event.

The last time the Nailers took to the home ice was on March 10th, for a Tuesday afternoon game.

Due to COVID 19 restrictions, the box office will be closed and only season ticket holders will be admitted for the first several games. Arena officials say they expect attendance to be around 750.

All people in attendance will be required to wear mask, with no exceptions. They say it’s extremely important for all fans to adhere to the safety guidelines.

When we say wear a mask, an example, the mask must be worn in this fashion. It must cover the bridge of the nose and go below the chin. That’s an absolute mandate from the State of West Virginia, from the Ohio County Health Department and most importantly from the East Coast Hockey League. If the league inspectors are here and see that we are being nonchalant and we are not keeping fans with their masks on., hockey season will be over in a hurry. Denny Magruder, Executive Director, WesBanco Arena

There will also be a number of safety updates inside the arena as well. They include sneeze-guards at all concession stands and merchandise areas.