WesBanco Arena’s ice system broken causing hockey to be postponed in Wheeling

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wesbanco Arena is home to the Wheeling Nailers.

But it’s also home to 13 amateur hockey teams–high school and local travel teams.

So they are trying to rent or lease a temporary ice system….as soon as humanly possible.

They say the ice system that has chilled this floor for 28 years….will never run again.

Installing a new one….would require tearing up the floor, 12 to 15 weeks of construction….and one and a half to two million dollars.

It could not be done before the hockey season.

So it’s impossible for us right now to put brand spanking new ice in. Denny Magruder – Executive Director

But in 23 days, the Nailers will drop the puck in their first home game.

We’ve got the Wheeling Nailers with an opening season home game on October 19th and hopefully we fully intend to try to make that date somehow. Denny Magruder – Executive Director

So the option for this season…is renting portable ice.

Before we had the Wheeling Nailers in 1992, we used to do Disney on Ice and they were able to bring in portable ice and do a very nice show. There are ice systems out there. Denny Magruder – Executive Director

So the Nailers are going to hold training camp at Southpointe, at least at first.



And next Friday’s preseason game will be held at Fort Wayne instead of Wheeling.



The Nailers are staying flexible….and hopeful.

Thanks to the arena, the city, Fort Wayne has been very flexible with us. Working on solutions for that. And we believe by opening night, we’ll have it. Don Rigby- Nailers’ Team Governor

Denny Magruder thanks the Nailers, the City the park commission and local contractors for many offers of help.



He says you have to put it in perspective.