Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – WesBanco Arena is usually known as the home of the Wheeling Nailers.

But tomorrow and Saturday it will be host to an even more rough and tumble sport than hockey, when the PBR comes to town.

WesBanco staff say it’s a weeks-long job to prepare whenever the rodeo comes to town.

But how exactly do they cover all that ice with dirt?

Wheeling’s sports and entertainment authority executive director showed me the process earlier.

First, they have to put two floor coverings on.

The PBR touring group then hauls in truckloads of dirt and spread it around—all before the bulls arrive.

With the added prep for sound, lights and pyrotechnics, Denny Magruder says the team somehow makes it all happen.

We have a great ops team, and they create miracles overnight. Sometimes we go from basketball to hockey, from hockey to banquets, from hockey to ice to bullriding. So it’s something they do kind of routinely throughout the year. Denny Magruder, Executive Director, Greater Wheeling Sports and Entertainment Authority

They haul in as much as 700 cubic yards of special dirt.

The stock handlers haul in the bulls for showtime, and then they’re taken out to pasture overnight.

Magruder says it’s pretty hard work compared to some of the other shows they put on.

But he says the finished product is worth it for the wild ride—not just for the bulls, but for the fans who fill the seat.