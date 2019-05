Wesley Burdge receives max sentence for child pornography charges Video Video

Wesley Burdge received the maximum sentence possible for his child pornography charges.

He'll spend the next 16 years behind bars

He was also ordered to have 5 years of post-release control and will register as a tier 2 sex offender.

Burdge and his girlfriend Tabitha Gallagher were on the run with their children earlier this month after police discovered the pornography.

They eventually found them in Washington, PA.