West Liberty receives an honor

A local university has moved up in US News’ Best Colleges list.

West Liberty University moved up almost 10 spots in the Regional Universities South list in the publication.

They also moved up one spot in the Top Public schools list.

University president Dr. W. Franklin Evans said he believes this is because they strive to give a quality education.

He believes in keeping students informed and letting the public know what West Liberty is all about.

“We’re compared to other institutions across the nation and the fact that we make the ranking is important, but that we have gone up in some categories is all the more celebratory. Im pleased to be here at West Liberty University. That’s just an indication that we are moving ahead.” Dr. W. Franklin Evans – WLU President

Even with this honor, he said they will continue to improve and that the school has certain areas they are focused on.