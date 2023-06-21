WEST LIBERTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — One special group of students are working hard to build their skills while also helping organizations in need.

Seniors in the graphic design program at West Liberty University have a unique opportunity.

One course they are able to apply for is one that requires them to work with non-profit organizations to create various logos, social media graphics, website designs, and other high-end presentations for the organizations to use.

The idea behind the course is to bring real-life experience to the students.

”This is a win-win situation. They are working on a live job, it’s not something that was made up by a professor or you know something from a book and so it’s something that they really get a lot of experience from.” Sarah Davis – Associate Professor of Graphic Design at West Liberty University

”Knowing that our works going to be published we’ll be a lot more refined in how we approach things and communicate a lot more.” Tavian Richardson – Student

The course has allowed students to understand their strengths and weaknesses but also to come to know who they are as a designer.

”It definitely built a lot of different skills. Somethings that I thought I was good at it was like oh I’m not too good at that and I can work on it and it definitely was refreshing to see like oh so this is what I want to do with my future this is you know who I’m going to be in the future.” Abigail Beckelhimer – Student

The other part the course brings is the chance to collaborate with organizations that are looking for solutions to their real-world problems.

”Having to work with clients, which is a lot different than in a classroom setting where I have a lot more free range. When you work with a client you’re more constrained by what they want.” Frankie Lander – Student

”While our professors do give us assignments, it’s super different to work with a group of different art styles and different people.” Abigail Beckelhimer – Student

The students in the class are actively searching for more non-profit organizations to work with. With the program in need of more organizations to work with, non-profit organizations can apply by accessing the Google form that can be found on the University’s website. Organizations must apply to work with the program no later than Friday July 14th.