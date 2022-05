WEST LIBERTY, W.Va. (WTRF)– Congratulations to the West Liberty University Class of 2022. You did it!

This is WLU’s 186th year as a University.

HAPPENING NOW: West Liberty University Class of 2022. Congratulations YOU DID IT!🎓



More tonight on 7News‼️ @WTRF7News @westlibertyu #localnews pic.twitter.com/g5wdN0iPn3 — Ashley Kaiser (@AshleyKaiserTV) May 7, 2022 For news updates follow Ashley on Twitter.

Nearly 400 students graduated at this Spring Commencement.

WTRF’s new director Beth Allen graduated with a degree in Broadcasting.

There wasn’t an open seat at Saturday’s ceremony.

Students, faculty, family, and friends all came to celebrated the students’ accomplishments.