West Liberty University welcomes new class

West Liberty University welcomed their first-year students during the fall convocation.

University president Dr. W. Franklin Evans spoke to the new class to help them understand college life and the university’s hopes for each student.

Governor Jim Justice, Senator Capito, and Senator Manchin sent in video messages to help wish them the best.

Dr. Franklin said he is excited for this school year now that students are back on campus.

“We have students who learn best by being in front of professors, the interaction with classmates, that networking piece is extremely good. So the fact that our campus is now vibrant again with students, faculty, staff here is really, really important” Dr. W. Franklin Evans – WLU President

He also said that over 80% of their staff are vaccinated while only 50% of students have received the vaccine.

Dr. Franklin said he hopes to see that number rise to 75% of students.