West Liberty University will open campus for fall semester

WEST LIBERTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – After having to switch to all online classes, West Liberty University is ready to bring their students back to campus in the fall.

President Stephen Greiner is one president that you will see walking through the quad alongside the students.

He says not having the students and faculty around is getting pretty “boring”. And he knows they are all ready to come back.

The students want to come back and we have excellent faculty and staff that are prepared to come back. Dr. Stephen Greiner – West Liberty University President

However the “BUT” in this plan is the precautions they will have to take.

We are not just going to say we are going to be operational as usual we will be taking a considerable number of precautions in the process. Dr. Stephen Greiner – West Liberty University President

They are looking into how dorms buildings will be setup with the possibility of creating more single room dorms.

But their biggest concern is, how does the university space students during class time?

And with West Liberty having a smaller student to faculty ratio than most. They do have a few options.

We know that we don’t have any large classrooms so we don’t have any larger classes so a class larger than 50 is unheard of in this campus but we do have large rooms where we can spread out. Dr. Stephen Greiner – West Liberty University President

Buildings they could consider are College Hall and the Theater.

And planning a reopening does takes some time. So university officials will be taking full advantage of these upcoming summer months.

The tentative start date is set for August 22ND 2020 with move in that same weekend.

School officials say students are to watch their emails for updates.