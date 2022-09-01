BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)

West Virginia voters will be able to decide if there is going to be an amendment to the state constitution this November.

During this weeks Brooke County Commission meeting this was addressed.

Amendment two is going to be on the ballot.

It means giving the legislature authority to remove personal property taxes in the mountain state.

Commission President A. J. Thomas says this will be a reduction of 11.4 million dollars in tax revenue.

“Here at the county level with the sheriff’s department and with our Ambulance service and of course it’s going to also reduce the Board of Education’s revenue, so it’s going to have massive effects on public safety and education.” A. J. Thomas – President Brooke County Commission

Thomas says the legislature has yet to provide a clear proposal on they are going supplement that revenue or give counties the ability to generate that revenue.