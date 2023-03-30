Wheeling, W VA. (WTRF) – Another round of showers and strong winds looks to return to the valley as we finish up the final week of March. This is a very similar-looking setup to what we dealt with last weekend and is expected to return for our Friday and Saturday.

Power outages are possible for our Saturday due to the potential for high wind.

A look at what’s ahead for the Ohio Valley.

The Setup:

Quiet and pleasant has been the story weather-wise so far this week. Our next weather system will move into the Ohio Valley Friday and will last through Saturday.

Predictor showing showers and increasing wind Friday evening.

As we head into Early Saturday Morning, multiple rounds of showers and breezy conditions will be present as a cold front advances through. A pocket or two of heavy showers will be possible but less than an inch of rain is expected. A few rumbles of thunder could be embedded in these showers.

Predictor showing showers along the cold front early Saturday morning

Currently, as conditions stand, we are seeing a very similar setup to what we dealt with last weekend. As the showers move through, the winds will also start to increase and are expected to meet advisory levels towards the afternoon. A wind advisory will likely be needed, as the national weather service out of Pittsburgh has us at a 4/4 for strong wind gusts.

After the morning showers move on through, we will begin to see some light clearing. These pockets of sunshine will mix with leftover moisture from the early morning showers. This will likely lead to some spotty to scattered thunderstorms across the region into Saturday afternoon. A few of these storms could bring heavy downpours and strong wind gusts on top of the already windy conditions.

Like with any wind event or storm, small or dead branches have the chance to come down and cause localized power outages.

Power Outage Risk and What to Expect

Predictor wind gusts of 50+mph are likely for the afternoon hours.

The uptick in winds is expected late morning and through the afternoon/evening timeframe. Sustained winds will blow around 15-25 mph with gusts of 50-60mph likely across the valley. Even a few gusts over 60mph will be possible.

Power outages are possible Saturday, due to the windy conditions, especially if any small or dead branches come down. Lower rain totals are expected (compared to last week’s system), so large trees are not likely to get uprooted this time around.

How To Prepare:

With strong winds ahead and since we are only a few days away from the start of severe weather season, now is your chance to go through your severe weather checklist.

Checklist for windy conditions,

Make sure you have flashlights with spare batteries, jugs or pitchers of water, rain jackets, and a blanket in case power outages occur. If you have the time, pick up any sticks or branches that have fallen and trim any branches that could possibly come down or are too close to your house ahead of the event.

With this event still multiple days out, the StormTracker7 Weather Team with continue to monitor the changing pattern and will provide updates online, on air, and on social media.