Wheeling, W.V. (WTRF)

A Freeze Warning has been issued for our entire area tomorrow morning from 1am until 9am.

Freeze Warning issued for Ohio and West Virginia

This means that temperatures are going to be at or below freezing and could harm any plants left outside. Bring in any potted plants or protect any that cannot be brought indoors.

The low temperature for our region is right around 32 degrees overnight.

This should be the last freeze warning for the week ahead as overnight temperatures are about to warm up.