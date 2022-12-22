(WTRF) — Here is a list of the warming shelters for West Virginia and Ohio.
West Virginia:
WHEELING, W.Va.:
- Salvation Army in Wheeling – 140 16th Street, Wheeling, WV 26003, (304) 233-4400
- Catholic Charities Neighborhood Center – 125 18th Street, Wheeling, WV, (304) 232-7157
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va.:
- Dallas VFD – 7024 Dallas St, Dallas, WV 26036, (304) 547-4999
- Sherrard VFD – WV-88, Wheeling, WV 26003, (304) 233-9830
- Benwood VFD – 434 Main St, Benwood, WV 26031, (304) 905-8913
- Moundsville VFD – 1228 1st St, Moundsville, WV 26041, (304) 845-0110
- St. Joseph VFD – Proctor, WV 26055, (304) 455-5206
- Fork Ridge VFD – Co Hwy 17/1, Moundsville, WV 26041, (304) 845-3990
- Cameron VFD – 44 Main St, Cameron, WV 26033,
Ohio:
BELLAIRE COUNTY, Ohio:
- Bellaire Ohio Volunteer Fire Department – 2450 Belmont St, Bellaire, OH 43906 – Non-emergency number – (740) 325-1848
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio:
- Bannock United Methodist Church, SR331, Bannock: 740-968-3081 or 740-310-1692
- Shekinah Church, 145 W. Main Street, Barnesville: 740-624-0612
- Bellaire Salvation Army, 315 – 37th Street, Bellaire: 740-676-6225
- Spirit of 76 Fire Department, 53890 Key-Bellaire Road, Bellaire: 740-676-7676
- Belmont Gym, 209 Brown Street, Belmont
- Bethesda Village Community Room, 103 South Main Street, Bethesda: 740-582-1888
- Smith Township Fire Department, Centerville: 740-310-0944
- Colerain Fire Co. Social Hall, 72559 Colerain Street/SR250, Colerain: 740-738-0735
- Flushing Fire Dept., 104 E. High Street, Flushing: 740-310-1964
- Flushing United Methodist Church, 301 High Street, Flushing: 740-968-3081/740-310-1692
- Holloway VFD Meeting Hall, 418 E. Main Street, Holloway: 740-968-3625/740-541-5401
- Lafferty Fire Dept., 70191 Irwin Street, Lafferty: 740-968-3016 or 740-310-0901
- Grace Presbyterian Church, 7 North 4th Street, Martins Ferry: 740-633-2699
- Maynard United Meth. Church, 71480 Hall Street, Maynard: 740-968-3081/740-310-1692
- Church of the Nazarene, 100 SR7 South, Powhatan Pt.: 740-472-4105
- Friends Church, 67885 Friends Church Rd, St. Clairsville: 740-391-4209/740-296-5688
- Village of Shadyside Community Center, 50 E. 39th Street, Shadyside: (Door is open)
- Somerton Fire Department, 55717 Washington Street, Somerton: 740-391-9060
- Yorkville United Methodist Church, 121 Third Street, Yorkville: 740-859-4859