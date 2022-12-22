(WTRF) — Here is a list of the warming shelters for West Virginia and Ohio.

West Virginia:

WHEELING, W.Va.:

  • Salvation Army in Wheeling – 140 16th Street, Wheeling, WV 26003, (304) 233-4400
  • Catholic Charities Neighborhood Center – 125 18th Street, Wheeling, WV, (304) 232-7157

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va.:

  • Moundsville VFD – 1228 1st St, Moundsville, WV 26041, (304) 845-0110
  • Fork Ridge VFD – Co Hwy 17/1, Moundsville, WV 26041, (304) 845-3990
  • Cameron VFD – 44 Main St, Cameron, WV 26033,

Ohio:

BELLAIRE COUNTY, Ohio:

  • Bellaire Ohio Volunteer Fire Department – 2450 Belmont St, Bellaire, OH 43906 – Non-emergency number – (740) 325-1848

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio:

  • Bannock United Methodist Church, SR331, Bannock: 740-968-3081 or 740-310-1692
  • Shekinah Church, 145 W. Main Street, Barnesville: 740-624-0612
  • Bellaire Salvation Army, 315 – 37th Street, Bellaire: 740-676-6225
  • Spirit of 76 Fire Department, 53890 Key-Bellaire Road, Bellaire: 740-676-7676
  • Belmont Gym, 209 Brown Street, Belmont
  • Bethesda Village Community Room, 103 South Main Street, Bethesda: 740-582-1888
  • Smith Township Fire Department, Centerville: 740-310-0944
  • Colerain Fire Co. Social Hall, 72559 Colerain Street/SR250, Colerain: 740-738-0735
  • Flushing Fire Dept., 104 E. High Street, Flushing: 740-310-1964
  • Flushing United Methodist Church, 301 High Street, Flushing: 740-968-3081/740-310-1692
  • Holloway VFD Meeting Hall, 418 E. Main Street, Holloway: 740-968-3625/740-541-5401
  • Lafferty Fire Dept., 70191 Irwin Street, Lafferty: 740-968-3016 or 740-310-0901
  • Grace Presbyterian Church, 7 North 4th Street, Martins Ferry: 740-633-2699
  • Maynard United Meth. Church, 71480 Hall Street, Maynard: 740-968-3081/740-310-1692
  • Church of the Nazarene, 100 SR7 South, Powhatan Pt.: 740-472-4105
  • Friends Church, 67885 Friends Church Rd, St. Clairsville: 740-391-4209/740-296-5688
  • Village of Shadyside Community Center, 50 E. 39th Street, Shadyside: (Door is open)
  • Somerton Fire Department, 55717 Washington Street, Somerton: 740-391-9060
  • Yorkville United Methodist Church, 121 Third Street, Yorkville: 740-859-4859