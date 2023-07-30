WHEELING, W.Va (WTRF) – 7News spoke with West Virginia Attorney General, Patrick Morrisey, about the Supreme Court’s approval of the Mountain Valley Pipeline and his office’s role in that decision.

He says his office is pleased to see the project move forward and believes the pipeline will allow the state to play a huge role in America’s energy independence.

He also says the pipeline will provide jobs, significant revenue and a potential 35-million-dollar property tax value for the Mountain State.

“We weighed in not only because we thought that what Congress did was correct, but because we knew that if you just left the pipeline unfinished, that’s an environmental hazard in and of itself. So, our office and the state of West Virginia weighed in on those important points. And I’d like to think that it had something to do with the Supreme Court decision.” Patrick Morrisey | West Virginia Attorney General

Morrisey says every state and federal agency has reviewed the project to ensure its safety for people and the environment.

He feels the pipeline is the safest, most effective tool West Virginia has to leverage its energy sources to other states.