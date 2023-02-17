CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – Attracting more people to West Virginia has been a major theme of this Legislative session and a new bill that was introduced in the State Senate could help with that.

State Senator Ryan Weld has partnered with the West Virginia State Treasurer on a home loan mortgage program for veterans.

It’s for veterans or members of the National Guard and reserves who are first-time home buyers.

The bill would offer them an interest rate that’s 1% lower than normally given through the Housing Development Fund.

Weld said it makes the state more attractive to young veterans.

It’s two for one. You get young people, but you also get a demographic who has shown to be motivated, that they’re trained, that they’re ready to work and want to. So, I’m pretty excited about this program and I’m happy to partner with the State Treasurer on it. State Senator Ryan Weld, (R) Majority Whip, Brooke -01

The bill will be taken up in the Senate Military Committee on Monday.

Weld said the Senate’s version of the tax reform also includes an exemption on homestead property tax for disabled veterans.

I’m hoping as we come to negotiate with the House and with the Governor’s office on this, it’s something that I’m very hopeful will remain in whatever we come to an agreement on. State Senator Ryan Weld, (R) Majority Whip, Brooke -01

The exemption on the homestead property tax to veterans with a 90 or 100 disability rating from the VA.