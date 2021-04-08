West Virginia: Bottom 10 in Financial Literacy

When it comes to your finances, how much do you know?

Well according to a survey from Wallet hub, West Virginia is in the bottom 10 of “financial literacy.”

The Mountain State ranks 44 out of 51, including Washington D.C.

Which is basically how well versed someone is in banking, mortgages or even credit cards.

Just basic finance knowledge.

According financial advisor, Jason Haswell, the reason West Virginia ranks so low, is because most kids simply don’t learn about basic finance in school.

We as a state don’t emphasis on people learning maybe as their younger, in their teens, in high school. How does a saving account work, how does a checking account work. How do you balance your check book. Jason Haswell | Managing Director, Monteverde Group

According to Wallethub’s study, only two percent of West Virginia’s population takes financial classes.

Which is the lowest state in the union to do so.

Haswell says it should be mandatory for high school kids to take a basic finance class in school.

