West Virginia Chief Justice Speaks out after last years impeachments

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WTRF) — After all four of West Virginia’s supreme court justices were impeached last year in August by The State House of Delegates, the State’s current five Justices have made promises to West Virginia.

7News caught up with Beth Walker who is Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of West Virginia, about her promises to the state.

She says they promise to be fiscally responsible.

They are working diligently to rebuild the bridges that were burned and also creating good working relationships with those affected by last year’s incident.

We have been working hard all year long on transparency and accountability initiative. We have put in place financial policies, travel policies, and other policies to make sure what was all the subject of the news last year, doesn’t happen again. Beth Walker, Chief Justice of WV Supreme Court of Appeals

Walker also said they are working hard to make sure all 1,500 judiciary employees know the rules and make sure they follow them.