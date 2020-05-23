West Virginia Churches plan to reopen

WHEELING, W.VA.- Things are teeing off at Olgebay as West Virginia starts to reopen. And this Memorial Day weekend kicks off a summer full of activities at the local resort, allowing the community to soak up the sun after being cooped up indoors for quite some time.

"Well I think any weekend after we've been quarantined for so long and not really getting as much, it's nice to get out in the sun and play a little golf and it beats doing yard work," said Carl Nix, a golfer at Olgebay.

"I think a breath of fresh air can only be good. It feels great out here. I don't see anything bad out here. The weather is great, the sunshine is great," said Scott Rataiczak, a golfer at Olgebay. "The vitamin D is wonderful and I'm just going to enjoy the day."Golf, boating, and an aerial course are just some of the activities Olgebay is offering this summer. People from throughout the country come to Olgebay to try out the aerial course and it's right here in our backyard.

"It's definitely a good experience, it's for all ages," said Chloe Goughnour, a guide on the aerial course at Oglebay. "So even if you're afraid of heights, it could benefit you because it could either show you how to not be afraid of heights anymore or it could conquer your fears but I definitely think it's worth it.One of the most popular activities takes place at the Olgebay Stables where the resort offers pony rides and trail rides. And these majestic horses certainly appreciate the company.

"These horses are some of the best horses I have ever come across," said Rylee Pickens, the barn manager at Oglebay. "They are so kind and love to see people in the barn and love to have treats and take great care of the lesson kids and the trail riders and the pony riders."The Stables are open daily for pony rides, trail rides and lessons but rides are available by appointment only. Bike rentals and hiking trails are also open to the public.