West Virginia coal tycoon dies in helicopter crash

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVNS) – West Virginia coal tycoon and philanthropist, Chris Cline, passed away in a helicopter accident on Thursday, July 4.
A close friend of the family told WTRF’s sister station 59News Chris Cline and his daughter were among the seven people on board a helicopter that crashed off the coast of the Bahamas.
Governor Jim Justice also offered his condolences to the Cline family in a tweet Thursday evening.
Marshall University President, Jerome A. “Jerry” Gilbert, also expressed his condolences:
“The entire Marshall community is in disbelief and shock over the sad news of this tragic accident that took the life of a prominent Son of Marshall and so many others. Our hearts are heavy. Chris’s generosity to our research and athletics programs has made a mark on Marshall University and our students for many years to come. I am praying for his family.”