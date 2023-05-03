Congressman Bill Johnson is all about steel.

He’s on the House Energy and Commerce Committee.

He says steel is critical to making everything–from buildings to cars. And he says it’s especially good because of our long-time competition from China.

“China has been traditionally one of our biggest roadblocks and barriers to re-establishing our dominant steel industry here in the United States because they dump over-capacity on the global market and drive prices down, hurting companies and businesses here in the United States.” Congressman Bill Johnson

Johnson says this means the creation of good-paying jobs in Jefferson County.

He also says it’s a step in the right direction in shoring up America’s supply chain.

So he says this is truly great news.