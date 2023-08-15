West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) District 6, consisting of Brooke, Hancock, Marshall, Ohio, Tyler, and Wetzel counties, has recently completed six slide repairs and has another four scheduled. The district has 16 bridge projects under construction or planned in 2023 and two major bridge projects completed this year including the historic I-70 Bridge Project.

Additional projects are under design and will continue to be scheduled as WVDOH works to aggressively catch up on years of underfunded road maintenance.



In District 6, the six slide repairs completed since January 2023 include:

(Marshall) Caldwell Hill piling wall project, completed March 10, 2023.

(Marshall) Dry Ridge piling wall, completed March 23, 2023.

(Ohio) Grimes Ridge piling wall, completed April 27, 2023.

(Brooke) Buffalo Road piling wall, completed April 26, 2023.

(Marshall) McCosh Lane piling wall, completed June 15, 2023.

(Marshall) Valley Run Road piling wall, completed June 29, 2023.



Slide repairs include both an on the ground phase which is visible to the public, and a behind the scenes design phase which — to the driver — just looks like cones on the ground. No two hillsides are alike, and each site requires a specific design. While those designs are being completed, WVDOH places cones and signs to allow roads to remain open while under design, as often as possible.



Four additional slide repair locations in the northern panhandle are under construction or are scheduled for work in the next few months. Those locations include:

(Wetzel) Wiley Fork piling wall.

(Wetzel) Childs Slip soil nail project.

(Tyler) Indian Creek soil nail project.

(Wetzel) Long Point soil nail project.



In addition to slide repair projects, WVDOH crews and contracting partners are repairing or replacing 18 bridges throughout District 2.



Completed bridge projects include:



(Ohio) Elbys Bridge/US40 deck overlay, completed April 28, 2023.

In January, Gov. Jim Justice and Secretary of Transportation Jimmy Wriston celebrated the completion of the I-70 Bridge Project in Wheeling. The project, which rehabilitated or replaced 26 bridges and ramps along a seven-mile stretch of I-70 in Wheeling, was the largest project undertaken under Gov. Justice’s Roads to Prosperity program when bid in 2019. Final cost of the project is $221,034,932.55.



Scheduled bridge projects or projects under construction in District 6 include:

(Marshall) Fostoria Ave Bridge replacement.

(Wetzel) Wade Bridge replacement.

(Marshall) Boggs Run Bridge deck overlay, clean and paint.

(Wetzel) Huff Bridge replacement.

(Marshall) Big Tribble Bridge replacement.

(Ohio) Market Street Bridge deck replacement.

(Ohio) Playground Bridge replacement.

(Brooke) US 22 Mainline Bridge rehabilitation.

(Ohio) Elm Grove Bridges clean and paint.

(Wetzel) Cook Bridge replacement.

(Brooke) Veterans Memorial Bridge rehabilitation.

(Hancock) Jennings Randolph Bridge & Approaches rehabilitation.

(Ohio) Monument Place Bridge rehabilitation.

(Ohio) Wheeling Suspension Bridge rehabilitation.

(Brooke) Robert Byrd Memorial Bridge clean and paint.

(Brooke) Wellsburg Bridge construction.