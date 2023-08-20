CHARLSTON, W.Va. — Members of the Communications Workers of America (CWA) at Frontier Communications in West Virginia and Ashburn, Va., announced in a press release that they have agreed to keep the provisions and agreements in the current contract in place as they continue negotiations on a new agreement.

The current contract covers approximately 1,400 CWA-represented employees and was set to expire at 11:59 p.m. on August 19, 2023 after a previous contract extension.

Last month, union members voted overwhelmingly to give union leaders authority to call a strike if negotiations between CWA and the telecom company failed to reach a fair settlement.

The Communications Workers of America issued the following statement:

CWA and Frontier Communications have agreed to maintain the status quo with the current Collective Bargaining Agreement, including the Emergency Work-at-Home Agreement, in full force and effect as we continue negotiations on a new agreement.

More than ever, our customers rely on us to deliver quality services and solve problems to connect them to telehealth appointments, work-at-home capabilities and even online learning opportunities.

This agreement protects both the rights of dedicated workers on the job, and the quality service that our customers rely on.

As talks continue, we will evaluate the progress on a regular basis and take necessary action if negotiations are not productive.