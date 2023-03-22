MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – If you’ve visited some of the popular shopping destinations, or even restaurants around the Ohio Valley, chances are you’ve seen spaces lined in purple, reserved for combat wounded veterans.

The Purple Heart Parking Project started in this area, but now it’s gone statewide.

On Wednesday afternoon, a spot was dedicated at the Moundsville DMV.

Veterans, DMV officials and community members who have helped with the Purple Heart Parking Project gather in Moundsville.

Now, a Purple Heart parking spot will be designated at all 25, soon to be 26, DMV locations across West Virginia.

I would give them the whole parking lot. These veterans sacrificed so that we are free. We’re able to get out, walk about and do the things that we all like to do and they deserve. It’s just a small token of appreciation. It’s the least we can do is give them a parking spot. Everett Frazier, West Virginia DMV Commissioner

That’s in addition to the 32 Purple Heart parking spaces already posted across the Ohio Valley. That includes four recently installed at WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital.

As a special thank-you, VFW Post 4442 in Elm Grove and its Commander Wally McMasters were presented with a special award from the Military Order of the Purple Heart.

Dave Schoenian presents VFW Post 4442 Commander Wally McMasters with a special award from the Military Order of the Purple Heart

It’s our brothers. It’s just a small token. I’ve heard some of the people that have Purple Heart signs up that people would pull into that spot and see it’s reserved for combat wounded and back out. So, it’s a little bit of respect for it. Wally McMasters, Commander, VFW Post 4442

As an extra surprise for the event, Vietnam veteran Spencer Curry learned he will finally be receiving his Purple Heart. DMV officials made sure he also left with his Purple Heart license plate.

Spencer Curry receives his Purple Heart license plate.

If your business is interested in being part of the Purple Heart Parking Project and designating a space, you can call Wally McMasters at 606-793-3004.