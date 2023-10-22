Fall brings out the beauty of nature, but it also brings out the animals in search of food before winter. This autumn, Consumer Reports reminds drivers to be on the lookout when commuting or simply driving to take in the fall colors.

According to reports, insurance claims for collisions with animals rise significantly in the fall while deer are mating, upcoming November holding the highest claim frequency.

Consumer Reports says that State Farm Insurance estimates that there were 1.8 million animal collision insurance claims for the past year, marking a slight decline.

Collision claims usually rise dramatically in the fall, peaking in November, an Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) spokesman told CR. He said that claims data shows November has more than twice the monthly average and nearly 3.5 times the averages for August when such claims are least likely to be filed. The average claim for November animal strike claims over the past ten years is $4,600.

CR says that even though deer are more active in the fall, year-round diligence is needed since data shows that animal-related motorist fatalities are significant in the spring and summer as well.

The Highway Loss Data Institute says that improving headlights and the proliferation of automatic emergency braking should both contribute to reduced animal strikes.

The director of operations at Consumer Reports Auto Test Center says that deer are most active at dawn and between 6-9 p.m., and drivers should use their high beams during those times.

The IIHS reports that 20 percent of car crash deaths result from the vehicle leaving the road and striking a solid object, like a tree or telephone pole. They say that braking in a straight line when staring down a potential animal strike is better than the risk of striking a solid object.

To avoid hitting a deer:

Slow down – Watch for deer, especially around dawn and between 6-9 p.m. when they are most active.

– Watch for deer, especially around dawn and between 6-9 p.m. when they are most active. Be aware – Look out for deer-crossing signs and wooded areas where animals are likey to travel. If you travel the same route every day, you may notice where deer are more likely to be.

– Look out for deer-crossing signs and wooded areas where animals are likey to travel. If you travel the same route every day, you may notice where deer are more likely to be. Be alert – If you see an animal on the side of the road, slow down. At night, when traffic permits, use your high beams for improved visibility.

– If you see an animal on the side of the road, slow down. At night, when traffic permits, use your high beams for improved visibility. Brake, don’t swerve – Swerving to avoid an animal can put you at risk of hitting another vehicle or losing control of your car. Instead, slow down as quickly and safely as you can. Your odds of surviving an animal strike are better than hitting another car.

– Swerving to avoid an animal can put you at risk of hitting another vehicle or losing control of your car. Instead, slow down as quickly and safely as you can. Your odds of surviving an animal strike are better than hitting another car. Assume they have friends – “Where there’s one, there are usually more” often holds true. Deer travel in herds. If you see one run across the road, expect more to follow.

– “Where there’s one, there are usually more” often holds true. Deer travel in herds. If you see one run across the road, expect more to follow. Don’t rely on deer whistles – These are store-bought devices placed on the hoods of vehicles to scare off animals, but animal behavior is unpredictable.

– These are store-bought devices placed on the hoods of vehicles to scare off animals, but animal behavior is unpredictable. Buckle up – Wearing a seatbelt is your best defense for minimizing the risk of injury in a crash. An IIHS study found that most people killed in animal-vehicle collisions weren’t wearing their seat belts.

CR says that if you hit an animal, move your car safely to the side of the road and call the police or animal control. You should never try to touch the injured animal.

CR suggests photographing the scene and calling your insurance company. Auto insurance policies usually cover damage from animal collisions.

State Farm has released the states in order of the likelihood of a driver hitting an animal between July 1, 2022, and June 30, 2023.