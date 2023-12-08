CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld, Northern District of West Virginia, announced the conviction of a federal inmate in the death of a fellow inmate.

Stephen C. Crawford, 44, was previously housed at United States Penitentiary Hazelton in Bruceton Mills, West Virginia.

After a five-day trial, a jury found Crawford guilty of assault of voluntary manslaughter, assault with a dangerous weapon, and assault resulting in serious bodily harm.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Crawford used a prison-made weapon to stab another inmate multiple times.

The inmate later died of his injuries.

Crawford faces up to 15 more years in federal prison for the manslaughter charge and faces up to 10 years for each of the assault charges.

A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Brandon Flower and Andrew Cogar prosecuted the case on behalf of the government.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh presided.

