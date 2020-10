WEST VIRGINIA (WTRF)– Drivers now have to pay a little more at the pump in West Virginia.

Gas prices are now up two cents per gallon. Triple A East Central’s report says the average cost of a gallon of gas in the Northern part of the Mountain State is $2.25.

That’s compared to a national average of $2.18.

Triple A also says that compared to this time last year, gas prices have actually dropped by about 45 cents.