WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — We’ve all seen sayings like, “Your future is whatever you make it, so make it a good one,” or “Go into the world and do well.”

Today, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice was front and center for Wheeling University’s Commencement ceremony to offer his own words of encouragement to students eager to graduate.

“Step up in your life and serve in some way. You don’t have to be a politician. You can help your neighbor. You can help your church. You can help this university. You can help so many.” Governor Jim Justice (R-W.VA.)

With their caps perfectly positioned and their gowns flowing…these Wheeling University students listened intently as the governor gave his commencement speech about life speaking from his heart even cracking jokes at times with Babydog by his side.

“Babydog and I are on the same dietary program and she grew into a 60 pound watermelon. Didn’t you baby?” Governor Jim Justice (R-W.VA.)

Wheeling University President, Ginny Favede, says she texted the Governor asking him to give the commencement address. His answer: Yes. Favede says the school is thrilled the governor was part of the big day.

“I think it is an investment of who he is. I mean look at the fact he’s the governor and he still coaching high school basketball for a reason. He loves kids. He loves people. We’re just blessed to be a part of that.” Ginny Favede, Wheeling University President

In 2019, Favede says the governor helped the university in what she calls their darkest hour. Wheeling University faced not being reauthorized. She says the university was severely behind with documents that needed to be submitted.

“For him to come four years later is poetic because the kids who are walking across the stage today have that opportunity because of Governor Justice.” Ginny Favede, Wheeling University President

“The net of the whole thing is that we’re here today with freshman at that time that are graduating today and so it’s a big honor for me that’s for sure.” Governor Jim Justice (R-W.VA.)

The governor says he stood rock solid with the school.

“We came dangerously close to losing this school, which is not only phenomenally valuable to the area, but valuable to all of us here across this great state.” Governor Jim Justice (R-W.VA.)

Like the students receiving their diplomas written in ink revealing their degree, the governor said he felt honored to receive an Honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters from Wheeling University, the highest degree a university can bestow on someone.

“This is being bestowed upon Governor Justice for his outstanding and selfless commitment to this university and to its students.” Ginny Favede, Wheeling University President

Governor Justice told the graduates the journey is tough and that it is not a race, but rather a maze.

“It’s always a test that when you hit the wall what are you going do? And if you keep on digging some way, some how you hit a lot of walls, but you’ll walk out at the end of the maze.” Governor Jim Justice (R-W.VA.)

This was Wheeling University’s 65th commencement ceremony.

The governor says he took online classes at Wheeling University when it was called Wheeling Jesuit University in pursuit of a teaching degree.

Governor Justice announced his run for U.S. Senate in April.