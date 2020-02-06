Hazardous conditions have been reported in Raleigh, Wyoming and Greenbrier counties among others.
Flash flood watches are also in effect and will stay in place through tomorrow morning.
Several state agencies have been directed to be on standby to respond to flooding, while the National Guard is also prepared to help.
Stay with 7news as we follow the dangerous weather.
- West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has partially activated the State Emergency Operations Center after severe weather conditions
