WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Although Governor Jim Justice was in Wheeling on Friday to break ground for the Streetscape Project, 7News decided to ask about another piece of positive news that could be coming to West Virginia.

The Mountain State recently submitted a bid to host the 2024 Olympic Diving Trials.

They would be held at the Aquatic Center at Mylan Park in Morgantown.

7News asked Governor Justice to make the case for the Mountain State. His response was simply why not West Virginia?

The facility is spectacular beyond belief. For the Olympic trails to be here in West Virginia, wouldn’t that be unbelievable? Can you just imagine really and truly the growth of tourism in West Virginia. So many things are happening in West Virginia. People are coming and looking at West Virginia, these big giant companies that never looked before. The right question is why not West Virginia? Governor Jim Justice

According to a press release from the Governor’s office, the Aquatic Center at Mylan Park has a long history of hosting events like this, including many USA Diving events.

