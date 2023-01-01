OAK HILL, W.Va. (WOWK)—One person is dead, and two others were hospitalized after a crash in Oak Hill on Saturday.

According to the Oak Hill Police Department, a five-vehicle crash happened at around 2:32 a.m. on Rt. 61 (Jones Ave.) near School St.

Police say that three vehicles were driving on Jones Ave., and two vehicles were parked along the side of the roadway.

Three of the five people in the three moving vehicles were transported to the hospital, and one passed away later that day.

One person is in stable condition, and another is in critical condition.

No names have yet been released.