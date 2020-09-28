1 killed, 3 injured in stabbing attack at West Virginia home

PRINCETON, W.Va. (AP) — Authorities say a stabbing attack at a southern West Virginia home left one man dead, three injured and one arrested.

Mercer County Sheriff’s Cpl. M.S. Horn told the Bluefield Daily Telegraph that 31-year-old Eric Bent was charged with second-degree murder and three counts of malicious wounding in the attack.

Horn said all five men were a home that belonged to one of the victims and it appeared an altercation took place over drugs that led to the stabbing.

Bent was taken to the Southern Regional Jail. It wasn’t clear whether he has an attorney.