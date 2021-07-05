UPDATE: Name of deceased released in July 4 Stonewall Lake fatal boating incident

WESTON, W.Va. — One woman has died and two others were injured as a result of a boating and tubing accident on Stonewall Lake in Weston.

According to information from state officials, the incident occurred on July 4 when two men and three women, all age 29, were boating and tubing on Stonewall Lake.

During that time, at 6:20 p.m., “the driver swung the tube too close to a rock wall,” which resulted in the three female passengers who were on the tube colliding with the wall, state officials said.

According to state officials, despite patrol boats being on the lake and arriving at the scene within minutes, Sarah Hutchinson, 29, of Indiana, died; two other women were flown to Ruby Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.

The injured victims’ names are not being released at this time, however, the two women who were taken to Ruby Memorial Hospital are listed in critical but stable condition, officers said.

According to natural resource officers, no charges have been filed at this time, and the boat’s operator has been cooperative with law enforcement.

An investigation is still ongoing.