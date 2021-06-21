Vet Voices

10-Year-Old West Virginia boy dies in ATV crash; juvenile passenger seriously injured

(WTRF) The West Virginia state police are investigating an ATV crash that killed a 10-year-old boy and seriously injured a female juvenile.

West Virginia state police say the 10 year old was transported to Montgomery General where he was pronounced deceased by medical staff.

A female juvenile who was a passenger on the ATV was transported to CAMC with serious injuries.

Police say the ATV was traveling on a paved road when it entered a curve, ran off the roadway and struck a rock wall.

The juvenile victim is from the Lizemores area of Clay County.

This investigation is ongoing.

