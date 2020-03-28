Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

13-year-old dies, two injured in West Virginia house fire

West Virginia Headlines

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBRIGHT, W.Va. (AP) — Authorities say a child died and two other people were injured in a West Virginia house fire.

News outlets report that flames had already engulfed the Preston County home and the roof had partially collapsed when firefighters arrived Thursday.

Albright Fire Chief Owen Evans told The Dominion Post that four people escaped the home by jumping from a second-story window. The State Fire Marshal’s Office said Friday in that a 13-year-old died and two people were taken to a hospital for treatment.

The agency said investigators ruled the fire was accidental and started in a first-floor room with an overloaded electrical cord. 

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter