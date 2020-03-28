13-year-old dies, two injured in West Virginia house fire

ALBRIGHT, W.Va. (AP) — Authorities say a child died and two other people were injured in a West Virginia house fire.

News outlets report that flames had already engulfed the Preston County home and the roof had partially collapsed when firefighters arrived Thursday.

Albright Fire Chief Owen Evans told The Dominion Post that four people escaped the home by jumping from a second-story window. The State Fire Marshal’s Office said Friday in that a 13-year-old died and two people were taken to a hospital for treatment.

The agency said investigators ruled the fire was accidental and started in a first-floor room with an overloaded electrical cord.

