GASSAWAY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Most of us will sit down at dinner tonight with a full plate and put the leftovers in a fully stocked fridge.

It’s routine and we won’t give it a second thought.

For tens of thousands of West Virginians, they’re facing empty plates and questions of where their next meal is coming from.

“We believe that no one in West Virginia should go to bed hungry.” Chad Morrison, CEO Mountaineer Food Bank

The sad fact is that many people do.

One in six households in West Virginia struggles with hunger.

“That’s quite a significant amount of people in this small state. So, that’s over 200,000 people in West Virginia and don’t know where their next meal is.” Chad Morrison, CEO Mountaineer Food Bank

In the Northern Panhandle alone, there are more than 13,000 people at risk of going hungry.

That means some of your friends, neighbors, people right in your community may not know where their next meal is coming from.

Hunger can be easily hidden, so you may never realize the struggle.

“Those choices could be between buying the medicine they need to help them be healthy. It could be choices for paying certain utilities. It could be choices for a parent eating versus their child eating.” Chad Morrison, CEO Mountaineer Food Bank

So, let’s take a closer look at the numbers.

Mountaineer Food Bank serves 48 of West Virginia’s 55 counties.

In those counties, they distribute more than 20 million pounds of food and 19 million meals each year.

Helping them do that are 465 member agencies in communities with volunteers who are getting the food out to people in need.

“They’re on the ground. They’re feeding folks, you know, every single day. We couldn’t do it without them.” Chad Morrison, CEO Mountaineer Food Bank

The Mountaineer Food Bank also has its own mobile pantry and other programs it provides for West Virginians trying to bring food to people where they are instead of making them travel.

West Virginia’s chronic need for food has no simple solution.

Morrison said access to food is a big barrier, but there are deeper layers as to why someone may be going hungry.

“It may be that they’re underemployed. It may be that they need more educational outreach and that they just need the access to the food. There’s 100 reasons somebody might be struggling with hunger.” Chad Morrison, CEO Mountaineer Food Bank

For now, the first step is to make sure that people have healthy meals to sustain them on a daily basis.

Then the mission becomes how to ensure their needs are met in the future.

“Step one, they have food for today. We’re working on how do they secure that and sustain that for tomorrow?” Chad Morrison, CEO Mountaineer Food Bank

The Mountaineer Food Bank said now is the perfect time to get involved if you’d like to help with hunger in the Mountain State.

You can donate, you can volunteer, or even just share their message.

Mountaineer Food Bank and our partners, we’re everywhere From the Panhandles to Southern West Virginia to the Mid-Ohio Valley to Kanawha Valley we are working directly or with our partners in every one of those areas. There’s a local opportunity for you. You don’t have to come to Charleston or Gassaway. There’s an opportunity at the local level for you to make a difference. Chad Morrison, CEO Mountaineer Food Bank

To learn more or get in touch visit mountaineerfoodbank.org.