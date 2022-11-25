UPDATE: (3:52 P.M. Nov. 24, 2022) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office has identified two adults killed in a single-vehicle crash this morning on I-79.

According to the sheriff’s office two women and a child were killed in the crash and two children are in “serious condition” in the hospital.

The sheriff’s office has identified the women as Nighat Syeda, 71, and Hira Syeda, 33. The child’s name has not been released.

Deputies say the vehicle was traveling toward Kentucky from Upper Darby, Pennsylvania, when it left the roadway and went into a ditch on I-79 near Elkview this morning.

A cause of the crash has not yet been determined, but deputies say they believe some of the occupants in the SUV were not wearing seatbelts.

“The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office expresses our condolences to the friends and family of those involved in today’s tragic accident,” the KCSO said. ” Also, please pray for our deputies, first responders, and others who were involved in the investigation on Thanksgiving Day.”

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV. (WOWK)–Three people were killed and two injured in a single-vehicle crash on southbound I-79 on Thanksgiving morning.

Officials with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office say the SUV was occupied with two adults and three children when it left the roadway and went into a ditch.

The crash happened around 6 a.m. at mile marker 11, near Elkview.

We’ll continue to post updates as we learn more information.