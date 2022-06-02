BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Franklin Community Volunteer Fire Department Chief confirmed that 2 have died in a structure fire that broke out early Thursday morning on Northview Road in Wellsburg.

Officials also confirmed two others were injured in the fire and transported from the scene to Pittsburgh hospital.

FATAL FIRE: Franklin Community VFD has confirmed two people are dead from the early morning fire on Monarch Drive in Brooke County. @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/jPbIVfPLe9 — Taylor Long (@TaylorLongNews) June 2, 2022

West Virginia State Fire Marshals have determined that the cause of the fire is undetermined at the time.

The Brooke County Sheriffs Department, Franklin VFD, and West Virginia State Fire Marshal were on the scene.

