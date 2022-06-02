BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Franklin Community Volunteer Fire Department Chief confirmed that 2 have died in a structure fire that broke out early Thursday morning on Northview Road in Wellsburg.
Officials also confirmed two others were injured in the fire and transported from the scene to Pittsburgh hospital.
West Virginia State Fire Marshals have determined that the cause of the fire is undetermined at the time.
The Brooke County Sheriffs Department, Franklin VFD, and West Virginia State Fire Marshal were on the scene.
