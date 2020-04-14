2 injured in pillar fall at Leer Mine Complex

GRAFTON, W.Va. (AP/ WTRF) — Officials say two West Virginia coal miners were hospitalized after a pillar fell on them.

A spokesman for the Office of Mine Safety Health and Training says the Leer Mine Complex workers had serious but non-life threatening injuries after a pillar rib failure around 4 a.m. Tuesday.

The Taylor County mining complex is owned by Arch Coal. Safety inspectors were called to the site.

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) today released the following statement on the early morning mining accident at the Leer Mining Complex in Taylor County that resulted in two miners being flown to Ruby Memorial Hospital.

“Gayle and I are praying for a swift recovery for the miners injured in Taylor County this morning. We send our hearts out to the miners’ families and loved ones as they work to support our injured miners. Our brave miners put their lives on the line every day as they power our nation, and we are forever grateful for their contributions. Gayle and I, like all West Virginians, will keep those miners’ loved ones, families, and friends in our prayers.”