2 men fatally shot at West Virginia state park

HALL, W.Va. — West Virginia State Police are investigating the shooting deaths of two men at a state park.

News outlets cited a police statement in reporting that Dustin Christopher Peterson is accused of fatally shooting Christopher Jackson Price at Audra State Park on Saturday evening before he apparently turned the gun on himself.

Police said Peterson’s estranged wife was camping at the park with Price.

The statement said the two men argued and drew guns on each other before Peterson allegedly shot Price and then shot himself.

Both men were pronounced dead at the scene. No further information was immediately released.