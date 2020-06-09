2 men say West Virginia hospital switched them at birth 80 years ago

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (The Dominion Post/WTRF) — Two men who believe they were switched at birth nearly 80 years ago are suing a Roman Catholic diocese in West Virginia.

The Dominion Post reported that John William Carr III and Jackie Lee Spencer allege negligence and breach of duty by the Buckhannon hospital where they were born.

The lawsuit filed Friday against the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston says St. Joseph Hospital staffers sent them home with the wrong families.

The switch was discovered last year when DNA tests revealed they were unrelated to the families that raised them. They’re seeking unspecified damages.

The diocese released the following statement:

This was a hospital that was organized, operated and sponsored by a religious order separate and distinct from the Diocese. The Diocese has never been involved in the management, administration or oversight of the hospital during its existence nor involved in its subsequent affiliation with WVU Medicine. The Diocese has no information on why it is named in the lawsuit that it has not yet seen, nor been served, and accordingly has no specific comment. Tim Bishop, Director of Marketing and Communications – Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston

Latest Posts: