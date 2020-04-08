Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

2 people fishing find body in Kanawha River

WINFIELD, W.Va. (AP) — Authorities say two people fishing along a West Virginia riverbank found a man’s body.

News outlets cited a statement from the  Putnam County Sheriff’s Office in reporting that the body was discovered floating in the Kanawha River Tuesday evening near the Buffalo Bridge.

It was found near the river bank on the Buffalo side.

Officials said the medical examiner found a wallet with a West Virginia identification card in a back pants pocket. No further information was immediately released.

