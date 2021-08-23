https://www.wtrf.com/back-to-school/

2 people were rescued by helicopter on Shenandoah River

West Virginia Headlines

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FREDERICK, Md. — Maryland State Police troopers conducted an aerial rescue of two people stranded on a bank of the Shenandoah River.

**Read Local 7News Here**

Police say they dispatched a helicopter based at Frederick Municipal Airport shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday to the scene just south of Harpers Ferry, West Virginia.

The two victims were stranded on a large flat rock along a bend in the river.

Troopers extended a basket from 90 feet up in the air and hoisted the pair up once they climbed into the basket. Police said the two victims were cold and wet but otherwise unharmed.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter