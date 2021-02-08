2 WV Deputies injured, man faces assault and battery charges

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV — A man faces battery and assault charges after two deputies were injured during an altercation Sunday night.

The Nicholas Sheriff’s Department says Kelcey Nicholas, 37, of Craigsville, was charged with Domestic Assault, Assault on an Officer, Battery of an Officer and Obstructing.

Deputies responded to a domestic situation Sunday, Feb. 6 in Craigsville. While trying to arrest the suspect, Nicholas County Deputies Adam Hinkle and David Tallamy were injured during an altercation. Officials say both deputies were treated and released but are waiting for further medical evaluation.

Nicholas was transported to Central Regional Jail and is awaiting arraignment.

The incident is still under investigation.