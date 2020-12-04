MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A two-year-old child has died as a result of a house fire in Monongalia County, according to a tweet made by the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office’s Twitter account on Friday.
The post stated that a house fire occurred at a residence on Days Run Road in Monongalia County on Thursday, Dec. 3. Marshals said that three of the house occupants escaped the fire, but a two-year-old female child was unable to get out.
Marshals also said that an adult male is currently at West Penn Burn Center for treatment. According to the post, the cause of the fire is undetermined at this time and remains under investigation.
- VIDEO: Bob Huggins assesses squad before Sunday clash with Georgetown
- Wheeling city offices closed to the public beginning Monday due to COVID-19 concerns
- #KeysToTheGame: Breece Hall will put WVU’s defense to the test
- Coronavirus in Ohio Friday update: DeWine outlines plan for initial vaccine distribution
- 2-year-old girl dies in WV house fire, man injured