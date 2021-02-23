2021 Ogden Newspapers Half Marathon Cancelled

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- The 2021 Ogden Wellness Weekend, originally set for Memorial Day weekend, May 29-30, has been canceled due to ongoing concerns over COVID-19.

The Wellness Weekend, sponsored by WVU Medicine, consists of the Ogden Newspapers Half Marathon Classic, the Tough as Nails Urban Challenge presented by The Health Plan and the Ohio Valley Trail Partners Heritage Trail Bicycle Tour.

It also includes a 5K run and two events for children.

The decision to cancel the Wellness Weekend came after much deliberation and consultation with local health officials, event organizers said.

“Due to the continued pressures and hardships that COVID-19 is putting on our communities and area health care providers, we believe it is in the best interest to cancel the 2021 event and focus on the 2022 Wellness Weekend,” said Perry Nardo, general manager of The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register. “This is a difficult decision, but one I believe is in the best interests of our runners, walkers, Tough as Nails participants and also our volunteers.”

