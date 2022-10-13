CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — First Lady Cathy Justice is encouraging West Virginians who are 19 years and older to create a Christmas-themed bow that will be hung on the “bow tree.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to a press release from First Lady Cathy Justice, the bows will be unveiled at Joyful Night on Dec. 3, alongside ornaments made by West Virginia students and the Christmas tree.

The top three winning bows will be awarded cash prizes: first place wins $300, second place wins $200 and third place wins $100.

The press release lists the rules as:

Constructed from any fabrics. There can be multiple different types of fabric.

Colors are limited to red, green, silver and white, or any combination of the four.

Bows must be no smaller than 5 in. x 5 in. and no larger than 8 in. x 8 in.

Contact information must be included with the entry.

Bows will not be returned. They will be donated to an assisted living facility, hospital or Veteran’s organization.

The deadline is Nov. 18, 2022.

Artists must mail their entries to:

Elizabeth Yeager

Department of Arts, Culture and History

The Culture Center

1900 Kanawha Blvd East

Charleston, WV 25305

Any questions should be forwarded to Elizabeth Yeager at elizabeth.a.yeager@wv.gov.