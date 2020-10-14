22 people indicted in drug trafficking enterprise that spanned several states

MARTINSBURG, WEST VIRGINIA – Twenty-two people are facing charges in a multi-state organized drug trafficking enterprise dubbed the “19th Street Enterprise,” U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

“Protecting the community is both my biggest responsibility and greatest honor. This case involves a tangled web of drugs, violence, and money and it was being orchestrated by those outside of our state, with enough fentanyl to kill two and half times the population of West Virginia. We will not tolerate others preying on our residents and will continue to work to bring all of those who do so to justice,” said Powell.

The 22 were indicted by a federal grand jury sitting in Wheeling on October 7, 2020 on charges involving a drug distribution operation spanning Pennsylvania, Maryland, West Virginia and other locations. The criminal enterprise consisted of racketeering to hide thousands of dollars in proceeds from drug sales, acts of violence, and the distribution of more than 400 grams of fentanyl, heroin, cocaine base, and cocaine hydrochloride. They are:

Christopher Arthur Jones, also known as “Smooth,” 35, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Gregory Reese, also known as “Geez,” 38, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Tyrone Kareem Thomas, also known as “Mack,” 40, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Eric Jones, 36, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Catia Quinones, 36, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Christian Lamar Goode, also known as “Lil Chris,” 35, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Dominic Asquith, also known as “Dom,” 35, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Kathryn Annette Batis, also known as “Kitty,” 35, of Martinsburg, West Virginia

Keyontray Daniel Johnson, also known as “38,” 24, of Worton, Maryland

Michael Davon Moore, also known as “Smiley,” 26, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Anthony Peterson, also known as “Ant Man,” 34, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Cody Xavier Brown, also known as “Bricks,” 21, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Brian Jones, also known as “B,” 61, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Arnel Hategekimana, also known as “Homie,” 21, of Harpers Ferry, West Virginia

Andre Jason Burgos, also known as “Ghost,” 30, of Wilmington, Delaware

Joshua Raymond, 32, of Martinsburg, West Virginia

John Suffare Beavers, II, 34, of Hedgesville, West Virginia

Barbara Jean Feltner, 32, of Martinsburg, West Virginia

Maxwell Edward Sanderlin, 33, of Martinsburg, West Virginia

Kevin Gene Barron, 44, of Martinsburg, West Virginia

Bonnie Lou Breeden, 51, of Martinsburg, West Virginia

Rebecca Branham, 50, of Martinsburg, West Virginia

The indictment charges 11 of the 22 defendants with crimes under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) and Violent Crimes in Aid of Racketeering statute (VICAR). These racketeering-based statutes provide criminal penalties up to life imprisonment for acts performed as part of a criminal organization, and support charges for those who only ordered or assisted others to carry out the illegal acts. The indictment alleges that the “19th Street Enterprise” enriched the leaders, members, and associates of the enterprise through among other things, acts of violence, robbery, money laundering, and drug trafficking.

The crimes are alleged to have occurred in Berkeley and Jefferson Counties and elsewhere from June 2019 to October 2020.