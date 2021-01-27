$28,000 helps families with children in hospital

PITTSBURGH, PA (WTRF) The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Pittsburgh is giving families a place to stay while their child needs medical attention, like they always do.

It’s thanks, in part, to one of their donors the Bordas & Bordas law firm.

Just in 2020 alone, the Ronald McDonald House gave 11,000 nights of lodging and 800 hot meals to families, while their children were in the hospital.

“To take all of those worries that we can off their shoulders is a great relief. All of the staff are blessed that we’re a part of this mission and making a difference for these families.” Eleanor B. Reigel, Chief Executive Officer, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Pittsburgh and Morgantown

And that isn’t all they do.

The Ronald McDonald House is there just to take care of families in anyway, even to help provide the basics like laundry facilities. Sometimes they’d help with well visits during the pandemic, as well.

While families are taken care of, the charity says the families can just focus on their child getting better.

All of this is, in part, supported by Bordas and Bordas’ donations.

“We are blessed to have this relationship with Bordas & Bordas. Through this relationship, we are able to continue our missions.” Eleanor B. Reigel, Chief Executive Officer, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Pittsburgh and Morgantown

“The Ronald McDonald House in Pittsburgh does such a wonderful job and have such a solid reputation that it makes it easy when you’re identifying organizations that you want to give to and want to be a part of.” Jamie Bordas, Managing Partner of Bordas & Bordas

The relationship between the Ronald McDonald House and Bordas & Bordas goes back six years, and the Pittsburgh Steelers organization is also a big part of it.

“The Pittsburgh Steelers have a lot in common with us. They believe in supporting the communities in which they work. To a be part of that has been really special.” jamie Bordas, Managing Partner of Bordas & Bordas

$500 was donated by Bordas & Bordas for every sack the Steelers defense made this year, and they’ve reached 56 sacks by the end of it.

“We’re really proud over the six years of the partnership now. We’ve been able to contribute almost $200,000 now to the Ronald McDonald House. Hopefully, the Steelers have a great year next year, and the defense does its job and we’re able to give a bunch more next year.” Jamie Bordas, Managing Partner of Bordas & Bordas

The Ronald McDonald House has served 52 counties in West Virginia, 42 in Pennsylvania, 29 other states, and 5 countries and believes its will continue that mission.